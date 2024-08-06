Youssouf Fofana: Man Utd in transfer talks with Monaco for midfielder as Fulham end Scott McTominay pursuit

Manchester United have held initial talks with Monaco over the signing of midfielder Youssouf Fofana but Fulham are not expected to bid again for Scott McTominay.

United have explored the conditions of a deal for the 25-year-old, who is a French international and has entered the final year of his contract.

Fofana has been at Monaco since 2020 after signing from Strasbourg and has played 175 times, scoring seven goals.

United are looking at several midfield options including Richard Rios from Palmeiras, Burnley's Sander Berge, Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, who was on loan at the club last season.

Interest remains in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte but not at the prices being quoted.

United are aware PSG want to do business having just signed Joao Neves from Benfica for £50m.

Image: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte is a target of Manchester United

Meanwhile, Fulham are not expected to return with an improved offer for Manchester United midfielder McTominay.

They have had two bids rejected - the latest was worth £20m - and there is still a gap in valuation.

Fulham's focus is currently on other targets with Fluminense's Andre a player they have a longstanding interest in.

Paris Saint-Germain have held initial talks with Manchester United over the signing of forward Jadon Sancho.

Discussions were over the conditions of a potential deal and Sancho could be open to a move with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Sancho has now resumed training as part of the Manchester United squad and has played in pre-season after burying the hatchet with boss Erik ten Hag.

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have previously expressed an interest in signing the winger this summer, who has a valuation of £40m.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.