Bruno Fernandes transfer news: Manchester United captain does not want to move to Saudi Arabia

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has confirmed he has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at a Portugal press conference on Tuesday evening, Fernandes revealed talks with Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim were key in his decision to turn down Al Hilal's mega-money offer.

"It would have been easy to move there [Al Hilal]. I know the Portuguese players there very well," he said.

Image: Bruno Fernandes led the Premier League in several key attacking metrics last season

"But I want to play at the highest level and compete for major titles. I can do that, and I still want to.

"I spoke to coach Amorim. He asked me not to go."

Al Hilal offered Fernandes the chance to join the Saudi Pro League for £100m and had been willing to almost treble his £250,000-a-week wages.

Manchester United do not want to sell their captain. He has a contract until 2027 with the option of a further year.

The 30-year-old has contributed 98 goals and 87 assists in 290 games in all competitions since moving to United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Sky Sports News understands Fernandes discussed the potential Saudi deal with his family and his decision was both a football and personal one. The feeling is he still has plenty to offer top level European football.

Amorim was always confident his captain was going to stay.

When asked if Fernandes had played his last game for United in their 3-1 friendly win over Hong Kong, Amorim replied: "I do not think so. I do not know for sure, nobody knows, but I do not think so.

"I think he wants to stay, he is saying 'no' to a lot of things, but it shows that he wants to win and he is really good and needs to be in the best league in the world.

"Yes [we can turn down a £100m bid], we can find another way to earn money.

"Of course I am the manager, the coach, but sometimes it is the decision of the player, but of course I talk with him, I explain things and I just have that feeling. When you talk to someone, you have that feeling if he wants to stay.

"Of course in a lot of games this season he was so frustrated, but he knows what we are doing. The feeling that I have every time I speak to him is he wants to continue for sure at Man Utd.

Nev: Fernandes has strength of character Man Utd need

Sky Sports' Gary Neville speaking at the launch of his Business of Football Degree at UA92:

"It's significant. The money on the table was big, so there's an element of this situation where getting that kind of money for a player of Bruno's age wouldn't have been a bad deal. But on the other hand, Manchester United's star player, sometimes only player, for the past five or six years has been Bruno Fernandes.

"He's the one player I can point towards as a success out of all the big signings they have made. He's the only player who has the personality and courage needed - if he plays well Man Utd always have a chance of winning a game.

"The fact he wants to stay, despite all the money on offer, will endear him to Man United fans even more. To turn that money down, when Man Utd are at their lowest ebb, and say 'no, I want to fight', says a lot about him as a person and character.

"Him staying, Matheus Cunha coming in, gives them a couple of players with personality, and that might just make a difference next season."

United are also expected to approach Brentford this week over the signing of forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Sky Sports News understands they are getting encouragement the player wants to move to Old Trafford.

Mbeumo is a player United have admired for a while and he is seen as a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system.

Brentford will listen to offers for the forward, who they value in excess of £60m.

There is a feeling within the club that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger club this summer if one meets his valuation.

