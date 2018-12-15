Olivier Giroud dreaming of Premier League glory before he retires

Olivier Giroud is keen to ensure he does not end his career 'with any regrets'

Olivier Giroud says he would love to win the Premier League before he retires in order to ensure he does not "end with any regrets".

Giroud has already won the FA Cup since moving from Arsenal to Chelsea in January and was a World Cup winner with France in the summer.

But he has set his sights on domestic glory ahead of everything else, including the Champions League, and admits he is "a bit jealous" of Chelsea team-mates who have already enjoyed Premier League success.

"I prefer to be at a big club rather than playing every week in a less prestigious team and I still have targets," Giroud told The Guardian.

"To win a Premier League is my last dream as a footballer, maybe more than winning a Champions League, because I know how tough it is to win this league.

"I have team-mates here who have won it, so I'm a bit jealous. I want to make it happen.

"Look, I know we lost at Wolves but we beat Manchester City, so don't count on me to give up on that dream just yet.

"I don't want to end with any regrets."