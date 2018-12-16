Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri backs Eden Hazard to thrive as false nine

3:56 Maurizio Sarri believes Chelsea were always in control against Brighton Maurizio Sarri believes Chelsea were always in control against Brighton

Maurizio Sarri says Eden Hazard can thrive in the false nine role after the Belgium playmaker inspiredChelsea's 2-1 win at Brightonon Sunday.

Sarri's side cemented their grip on fourth place in the Premier League thanks to the latest virtuoso display from Hazard, who started the season playing in a wide role for Chelsea and won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for September.

Watford vs Chelsea Live on

He has since been moved to the central striker's role by Sarri as the Blues boss tries to find a solution to his team's lack of cutting edge, with both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud struggling for goals when leading the Chelsea attack.

Eden Hazard masterminded Chelsea' 2-1 win over Brighton on Sunday

In his new role, Hazard was too hot for Brighton to handle, with an assist for Pedro's opener and a fine finish to double Chelsea's lead, before limping off after Dale Stephens' challenge.

Asked if will he continue in the false nine role, Sarri, who expects Hazard to be fit for the Carabao Cup clash with Bournemouth on Wednesday, said: "I think that, for us, he could be very important in this position.

Sarri says there is more to come from Hazard in the coming games

"He's very able to come out and play with his team-mates, very able to create spaces. Now I think that, in that position, he has to improve in attacking the box."

The Belgian, the first Chelsea player to assist a goal in four consecutive Premier League games since September 2014, has now been involved in more Premier League goals this season (17 in 16 games) than he was in the whole of last season (16 in 34 games) - but Sarri has called on his talisman to take his game to greater heights.

The Italian said: "I think that he could play better, because his level is very high so I think he could do more, for him and for us, but I think after the two injuries he lost the physical condition."

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Solly March reduced the deficit after 66 minutes, but Sarri says he was not overly concerned.

"I think that we played a good match," he continued. "We could've won better I think because we conceded a goal in a moment in which we were in full control.

"Of course, the last five minutes against a very physical team it's hard to manage, but generally we played a very good match."