Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea must fight against 'stupid' fans after fresh racism allegations
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 26/12/18 11:29pm
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has criticised a "stupid" minority of the club's support after fresh allegations of racist chanting were made against their fans in the win over Watford.
A small minority of Chelsea supporters are alleged to have engaged in racist chanting during the 2-1 win at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day.
When asked if he had witnessed the alleged racist chanting against Watford, Sarri said: "I didn't hear anything.
"Firstly I want to speak with the club, secondly I don't want to generalise.
"For the 99 per cent our fans are really very good, wonderful. Then, in every community, there are some stupid [people].
"All together we have to fight against the stupid people, but not against the Chelsea fans."
Chelsea are currently under investigation by UEFA after a section of fans were accused of singing a derogatory chant about Tottenham supporters, which features anti-Semitic language, during the Europa League clash with Vidi.
The Premier League club also suspended four supporters from attending matches pending investigations into alleged racist abuse of Raheem Sterling, in a separate incident earlier this month.