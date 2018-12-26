Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea must fight against 'stupid' fans after fresh racism allegations

0:43 Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he did not hear alleged racist chanting against Watford but says the club must fight against a 'stupid' minority in their support Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he did not hear alleged racist chanting against Watford but says the club must fight against a 'stupid' minority in their support

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has criticised a "stupid" minority of the club's support after fresh allegations of racist chanting were made against their fans in the win over Watford.

A small minority of Chelsea supporters are alleged to have engaged in racist chanting during the 2-1 win at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day.

When asked if he had witnessed the alleged racist chanting against Watford, Sarri said: "I didn't hear anything.

"Firstly I want to speak with the club, secondly I don't want to generalise.

"For the 99 per cent our fans are really very good, wonderful. Then, in every community, there are some stupid [people].

3:00 Highlights from Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League Highlights from Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League

"All together we have to fight against the stupid people, but not against the Chelsea fans."

Chelsea are currently under investigation by UEFA after a section of fans were accused of singing a derogatory chant about Tottenham supporters, which features anti-Semitic language, during the Europa League clash with Vidi.

The Premier League club also suspended four supporters from attending matches pending investigations into alleged racist abuse of Raheem Sterling, in a separate incident earlier this month.