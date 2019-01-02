Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi wanted by Juventus and RB Leipzig

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Juventus and RB Leipzig have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign young Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands Bayern have already had a £20m offer for the 18-year-old turned down by the Premier League club.

Hudson-Odoi has made 10 appearances for Chelsea, three of those in the Premier League, and Sky Sports News understands Munich remains his first choice for a move despite increasing levels of interest from across Europe.

It is understood that Chelsea are holding out for £30m for Hudson-Odoi, who is viewed as one of the finest talents in the club's academy and one of the best players the Blues have produced in recent years.

Maurizio Sarri has hinted he would like to keep Hudson-Odoi at Stamford Bridge, to develop him as a key player for both Chelsea and England.

"I am not in charge of the market so I only want to speak to Odoi about (performances) on the pitch," the Italian said.

"He is a very good player, with the potential to become a great player. Now he has to improve.

"With the ball he is very good. I think he has to improve his movement without the ball, and improve, as a winger, in the defensive phase. But he has the potential to be become a very important player, not only for English football but for European football."

Callum Hudson-Odoi could join fellow England youngster Jadon Sancho in Germany's Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest in Hudson-Odoi as they look to try and repeat the success of teenager Jadon Sancho's move from Manchester City to the Bundesliga.

Hudson-Odoi joined Chelsea at U8 level and starred in their run to winning the FA Youth Cup last season.

He also played a key role in England's U17 World Cup victory in 2017, appearing in all nine matches and setting up three goals in their 5-2 victory over Spain in the final.