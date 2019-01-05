Cesc Fabregas to make final Chelsea appearance against Nottingham Forest

Cesc Fabregas is set to leave Chelsea in January

Cesc Fabregas is set to make his final appearance for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest, according to Sky sources.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Sky sources understand Chelsea and Monaco are close to agreeing a deal for the midfielder to move to Ligue 1 in January.

Fabregas is expected make his final appearance for the Blues on Saturday when Nottingham Forest visit Stamford Bridge in the third round of the FA Cup.

Sky sources understand Fabregas is close to moving to Monaco

Fabregas has struggled for first-team opportunities this season and has played just six times in the Premier League under Maurizio Sarri.

However, the Italian has expressed a desire for Fabregas to remain at Stamford Bridge.

"In this position we have only two players, Jorginho and Fabregas, so for me it would be really a problem without Cesc," Sarri said.

"I want him to stay, I don't know the final decision of Cesc and the club of course.

"But for me it's very important and if Cesc will go I think that we need to buy another player, and it's not easy because, technically, Cesc is a very important player.

"And I think that in the market it's very difficult to find a player with his characteristics."