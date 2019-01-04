Transfer Talk: Why an ageing Chelsea cannot afford to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi

The third episode from the third series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Chelsea's battle to hold on to Callum Hudson-Odoi is hot on the agenda for host Pete Graves, who is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge and features writer Pete Hall.

The panel dissect the age profile of Chelsea's squad and ask whether they can afford to stick with their youth team strategy - with John Terry their last major academy product.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is the subject of a £30m offer from Bayern Munich

Cesc Fabregas' future is also under scrutiny, with an ex-Arsenal team-mate trying to lure him from Stamford Bridge, and Wolves are hunting Tammy Abraham.

We hear from Maurizio Sarri, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Mauricio Pochettino and many more Premier League managers as they discuss their January transfer plans.

Kris Boyd phones in from Scotland to analyse Jermain Defoe's potential shock move to Rangers and what it could mean for Celtic in the Scottish title race.

Bournemouth didn't take long to replace Defoe - we'll discuss Dominic Solanke's £19m move from Liverpool.

0:40 'He could have the same impact as Robbie Keane' - Kris Boyd tells Transfer Talk that Jermain Defoe could help Rangers end Celtic's dominance 'He could have the same impact as Robbie Keane' - Kris Boyd tells Transfer Talk that Jermain Defoe could help Rangers end Celtic's dominance

Kilmarnock striker Boyd also reveals some insight from inside the dressing room - with one of his team-mates also set for a move to Ibrox.

Leading French football expert Jonathan Johnson dials in to tell us the potential ins and outs at Paris Saint-Germain, with Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Toby Alderweireld among the names on his radar.

And Mario Balotelli is unhappy again - we get an insight into where he might end up this January.