Olivier Giroud frustrated by lack of Chelsea game time

Olivier Giroud is out of contract in the summer

Olivier Giroud admits his lack of playing time at Chelsea is "frustrating" and has hinted that he is prepared to return to France in search of more football.

The 32-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has made just six Premier League starts this season.

Giroud, who won the World Cup with France last summer, was also part of the Chelsea side which lifted the FA Cup last season, but is firmly behind the on-loan Gonzalo Higuain in the current pecking order.

Giroud has had to settle for substitute appearances in the Premier League since January

"Of course it's frustrating," Giroud told French radio station RTL. "Today, I have the impression there is clearly no competition [for places in attack] since January.

"It's like that, I know that I will only play in the Europa League. I try to do what it takes to be as effective and as important as I can for the team."

Giroud scored a hat-trick against Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League

Giroud, who left Montpellier for Arsenal in the summer of 2012 before joining the Blues in January last year, indicated he could be open to a return to domestic French football.

"The future may be hectic this summer," he said. "I'm not afraid to go down a level to have more playing time. It could be I end my career in France."