Chelsea face Japan champions Kawasaki Frontale in Yokohama on July 19

Kawasaki Frontale will take on Chelsea in July in Yokohama

Chelsea will play J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale as part of their pre-season preparations.

The Blues will face Japan's leading team at the International Stadium in Yokohama on July 19 in a game being termed the Meiji Yasuda J.League World Challenge.

It will be Chelsea's first men's game in Japan since their visit for the FIFA Club World Cup in 2012.

Chairman Bruce Buck said: 'We are very pleased to be able to confirm the details of this first match we have announced in our pre-season schedule, with more dates to come in the forthcoming weeks.

"It is going to be an exciting summer for the club and we are looking forward to working closely with our valued partners at The Yokohama Rubber Company to make this a visit to remember.

"We are delighted to be returning to Japan after almost seven years and we also thank the J.League for their cooperation in organising the game.

"We are sure Kawasaki Frontale will provide high-level opposition at a noisy and passionate International Stadium as we prepare for the season ahead."