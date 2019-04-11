Olivier Giroud condemns alleged racist chanting from Chelsea fans

0:26 Olivier Giroud says any fans involved in offensive chants about Mohamed Salah do not belong to Chelsea Olivier Giroud says any fans involved in offensive chants about Mohamed Salah do not belong to Chelsea

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has hit out at the supporters who allegedly chanted racist slogans about Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on Thursday.

Chelsea beat Slavia Prague 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final - but the game was overshadowed by an incident earlier in the day, when Chelsea fans were filmed apparently singing an Islamophobic song about the club's former player Salah.

Chelsea and Liverpool have both condemned the incident, with Liverpool describing the chants as 'dangerous and disturbing'.

And Chelsea say three of the people in the video - which was posted on social media - were prevented from entering the stadium by Chelsea security staff.

Giroud said after the match: "I think these people shouldn't belong to Chelsea.

"I think the club and everybody condemns these kind of things, and we are 100 per cent behind Mo Salah.

"I think nowadays it shouldn't happen."

Chelsea travel to Anfield to play Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.