Tammy Abraham: Chelsea looking forward to taking Champions League 'anger' out on Liverpool

Tammy Abraham wants Chelsea to take their Champions League "anger" out on Liverpool in Super Sunday's huge Premier League clash on Sky Sports.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 at home by Valencia in their opening Group H fixture on Tuesday night after Ross Barkley missed a late penalty for Frank Lampard's side.

But Abraham - who has emerged as Chelsea's first-choice striker for the first time this season - played down the defeat and immediately looked ahead to Sunday's game, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Tammy Abraham hailed the backing of his manager Frank Lampard

"(Sunday) is a test of character. We can take our anger out against Liverpool," he said at Stamford Bridge.

"It's a massive game and both teams will be going to win. We'll look forward to putting (tonight's defeat) right.

"It's still early doors (in the Champions League). We're fuming we lost today. But there's still five games to go - we just have to win our next five.

"We're obviously disappointed. We didn't play our best football. Valencia came and stopped us playing the way we wanted so you have to give them credit.

"We're going to have a lot of ups and downs in a season. We've got to move on and not dwell on it."

Abraham is one of several academy graduates to have been given a chance under Lampard this season and the England youth star, who has scored seven Premier League goals so far, hailed the backing of his manager.

"I have to give it (my personal form) to the manager and players," he said. "I had a little situation against Liverpool where I missed a penalty myself and from there they just supported me and believed in me.

"I'm playing with such great players who create chances, so I just have to be in the right place at the right time. It's always nice to know manager believes in you. Every game you want to do your best for him."