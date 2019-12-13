Frank Lampard refuses to discuss Chelsea transfers for January

2:04 Frank Lampard says he won't talk to any of his players about their future at Chelsea until the January transfer window is open. Frank Lampard says he won't talk to any of his players about their future at Chelsea until the January transfer window is open.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has refused to discuss possible January transfers as they look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Lampard's side secured their progression to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Lille at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night but they were beaten 3-1 at Everton in their last domestic match.

Thoughts may have turned to the January transfer market for many managers, while the Blues are allowed to buy players again now their transfer ban has been lifted.

Frank Lampard will not be drawn on January transfer business

But Lampard insisted he would not entertain any talk in the camp of January transfer business, with Olivier Giroud linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge to improve his prospects with France ahead of Euro 2020, while Pedro and Willian are out of contract at the end of the season.

When asked if he had spoken to Giroud about his future, Lampard simply said: "No. All the players that are here, I won't have any talk of anything in January until we get to January. Everybody.

"I'm happy for him to stay. For every player in the squad, I want them to be here for Chelsea, to have the right professionalism and desire to be here.

"He's shown me that in training every day this season, so that's why I'm happy for him to stay."

As for Pedro and Willian, Lampard said he would have to discuss them with the club's hierarchy before making a final decision on their futures.

"It's always an issue for the club as well as myself. As a manager, I have full conversations with upstairs - there's a playing side, there's a money side," he added.

"I want players that want to be here and can perform well for us, and I think they both have done that over their careers now.

"That's simple from my point of view, I want good players here."

In terms of players who might come to west London, Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has been linked with a return to Chelsea but Lampard stated he was happy with the defenders he currently has at his disposal.

"Nathan came through the ranks here and when he's gone to Bournemouth to play regular football, I think he's done fantastically well and showed himself to be a really good player in the Premier League there," he said.

"In terms of the back four and the defence we have here, I am very happy and that isn't something I would consider unless I feel otherwise.

"At the moment we can do no business. We have to worry about Bournemouth tomorrow and Tottenham next Sunday. Southampton, Arsenal, Brighton. Then the window opens."

Fikayo Tomori has signed a new Chelsea deal

Lampard also has words of praise for Fikayo Tomori, who impressed while on loan under Lampard at Derby last season and has just signed a new five-year contract with the Blues.

"He's come a long way and it's all his own doing. From the moment he came to Derby, he showed a work ethic, a desire to improve himself and listen," said Lampard.

"Everyone saw in his performances in the Championship last season, what he could do, and he got Derby Player of the Year.

"But then big questions over the summer, 'can he do it in the Premier League'? He certainly hasn't proved that yet over time, which is the important thing [for him to do].

"But I have full trust in him and I think he has done really well. I am delighted for him that he has got to where he has got.

"The important thing now is that he doesn't take anything for granted now, he has got that nice five-year contract and now the hard work starts again, but I am delighted with what he has done."