Gedson Fernandes: Chelsea make offer to sign Benfica midfielder on initial loan deal

Chelsea have made a bid to sign Benfica's Gedson Fernandes

Chelsea have made an offer for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, believed to be an 18-month loan with an obligation to buy for £55m.

Chelsea's offer for Fernandes is dependent on the Portugal international midfielder playing at least 50 per cent of games during his loan spell at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham and Benfica have been in continued negotiations over the signing of Fernandes, with the Hammers' latest offer believed to be an 18-month loan with an obligation to buy for £33m.

However, West Ham's percentage of games that would trigger the sale is less than Chelsea's and the final decision on where the 20-year-old will end up rests with Benfica and the player himself.

The midfielder is believed to favour a move to the Premier League and his preferred destination is understood to be London for family reasons.

Fernandes' release clause is £102m but Benfica have already conceded they will not get close to that figure for a player who is out of favour and is reported to have fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

Gedson Fernandes is a Portugal international

