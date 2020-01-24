Frank Lampard: No Tammy Abraham leg fracture but Chelsea still need new striker

Frank Lampard is keen for Chelsea to sign a striker in the January transfer window and confirmed that Tammy Abraham has not fractured his leg.

Abraham hobbled off in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday following a challenge from Rob Holding which saw him crash into an advertising hoarding.

Lampard was pleased to reveal the 22-year-old has not fractured his leg as feared, but confirmed he will miss Chelsea's trip to Hull in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Lampard said: "The good news is that he hasn't fractured anything. We were worried about a small or hairline fracture.

"We still have to see how he develops, it's not a clear-cut one. He's not fit for the weekend.

"Whether he'll be fit for Leicester after that I'm still not sure. It's not clear at the moment."

Chelsea are heading into a crucial period in the Premier League, facing Leicester, Manchester United and Tottenham in their next three matches.

Lampard last week refused to dismiss links to Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani, and continues to admit the Blues would like to bolster their attacking options during the current transfer window.

He added: "The impetus to bring in a striker or players that can potentially get on the end of these chances we are creating is there.

"When you're creating 20 chances a game and not scoring enough goals, that can be crucial. I don't think it absolutely changes it, but of course Tammy has been our main source of goals so it's very relevant.

"I think there's choice (in the transfer market). It's not the ideal window. I think history has proven that, albeit some good acquisitions that have made a difference in short term and long term.

"I think it's about trying to get the choice right of the player that we can bring in, considering what's available.

"The club know my thoughts on it, so we'll have to see by the time the window shuts."