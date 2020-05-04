Chelsea's overseas players return to England ahead of training

Chelsea's Cobham training complex has been closed since March

Chelsea first-team players who have been abroad during the coronavirus lockdown have returned to England to resume training.

Kepa Arizzabalaga, Willian, Pedro, Marcos Alonso, Emerson, Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen were asked by the club to return to London by May 3.

Kepa, Pedro and Alonso had all travelled to Spain, Christiansen had returned home to Denmark, Pulisic was in the United States and Emerson flew to Italy.

Some Premier League clubs have already returned to socially distant training with others waiting on the government's next lockdown restriction review which is due on May 7.

Chelsea's Cobham training complex has been closed since the middle of March.

Stamford Bridge was opened earlier this month for players who live locally to train on the pitch but only individual sessions were permitted.