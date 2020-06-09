N'Golo Kante: Chelsea midfielder resumes contact training ahead of Premier League return

N'Golo Kante decided to not to take part in the phase one non-contact return to football

N’Golo Kante has returned to contact training with Chelsea ahead of the Premier League restart next week.

The World Cup winner was previously granted permission to train at home, before he later returned to individual training at the club's Cobham base, after he expressed fears over his safety due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kante was prepared to miss the rest of the season - with the blessing of head coach Frank Lampard and the club's board - but joined up with his team-mates at the training ground on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old midfielder, whose brother died to a heart attack shortly before the 2018 World Cup, initially attended the first day of phase one non-contact training before he opted to stay away.

Chelsea will resume the Premier League season against Aston Villa at Villa Park on June 21.

Lampard's side sit fourth and three points clear of Manchester United in the league table, with nine games remaining in the campaign, as they target Champions League qualification.

