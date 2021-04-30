Chelsea issue 10-year ban to individual over antisemitic message posted online

Chelsea have banned an individual for 10 years for posting an antisemitic message on social media.

A Chelsea statement on Friday read: "Following the conclusion of court proceedings in February, the club conducted our own investigation into the matter and has taken the decision to ban the individual from Chelsea FC for a period of 10 years.

"Everybody at Chelsea is proud to be part of a diverse club. Our players, staff, fans and visitors to the club come from a wide range of backgrounds, including the Jewish community, and we want to ensure everyone feels safe, valued and included. We will not tolerate any behaviour from supporters that threatens that aim.

"More broadly, we are clear that there can be no place in our game, nor our society, for racism, antisemitism, homophobia, sexism or any form of discrimination. In sport, as in wider society, we must create a social media environment where hateful and discriminatory actions are as unacceptable online as they would be on the street.

"As a club, we will continue to take action against individuals or groups who produce or disseminate social media posts that contravene these values."

On Friday, Manchester United announced they have banned six individuals after they abused Tottenham's Heung-Min Son on social media following their Premier League clash on 11 April.

Three season ticket holders, two official members and one individual on the season ticket waiting list have been handed suspensions from the club, subject to appeal.

It came as the Old Trafford club announced they have found a 350 per cent increase in online abuse towards their players since September 2019.

Image: Football clubs will stage a three-day social media boycott next weekend in a bid to highlight the issue of online abuse

