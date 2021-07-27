Chelsea transfer news: Marcus Bettinelli set to sign two-year deal at Stamford Bridge after Fulham exit

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer following his release by Fulham.
Bettinelli will undergo a medical in London on Tuesday ahead of signing a two-year deal with Chelsea.
The 29-year-old is available after leaving Fulham following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.
He will provide cover for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge and replaces Willy Caballero, who was released this summer.
Bettinelli spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Middlesbrough, making 42 appearances as they finished 10th in the Championship.
He is set to become Chelsea's first signing since they became European champions for a second time in May.
Chelsea to parade CL trophy ahead of Spurs game
Chelsea will parade the Champions League trophy for the first time since being crowned European champions in May ahead of next month's friendly against London rivals Tottenham.
Chelsea are hosting Spurs in front of what the club hope will be a near-capacity crowd at Stamford Bridge on August 4.
Ahead of kick-off, a member of the Chelsea squad will parade the trophy around the pitch before being interviewed about their victory.
Chelsea won the Champions League for a second time in May after Kai Havertz's first-half strike gave them a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Porto.
