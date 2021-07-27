Chelsea transfer news: Marcus Bettinelli set to sign two-year deal at Stamford Bridge after Fulham exit

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer following his release by Fulham.

Bettinelli will undergo a medical in London on Tuesday ahead of signing a two-year deal with Chelsea.

The 29-year-old is available after leaving Fulham following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

He will provide cover for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge and replaces Willy Caballero, who was released this summer.

Bettinelli spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Middlesbrough, making 42 appearances as they finished 10th in the Championship.

He is set to become Chelsea's first signing since they became European champions for a second time in May.

Chelsea will parade the Champions League trophy for the first time since being crowned European champions in May ahead of next month's friendly against London rivals Tottenham.

Image: Kai Havertz's goal saw Chelsea win the Champions League in May

Chelsea are hosting Spurs in front of what the club hope will be a near-capacity crowd at Stamford Bridge on August 4.

Ahead of kick-off, a member of the Chelsea squad will parade the trophy around the pitch before being interviewed about their victory.

Chelsea won the Champions League for a second time in May after Kai Havertz's first-half strike gave them a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

New series: Football's Cult Heroes

1:00 Football's Cult Heroes is a new podcast series exploring the stories of players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch. Follow on Spotify

Football's Cult Heroes is a brand new podcast series exploring the stories of the players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch.

Told by the players, fans and journalists that were there, we delve into why these players created such a strong bond with their fans and how they are still remembered years on.

Follow on Spotify so you can listen to the weekly episodes as soon as they drop.