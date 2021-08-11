Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Rudiger weighing up future at Stamford Bridge

Antonio Rudiger will weigh up all of his options before making a decision on his future at Chelsea.

Rudiger revealed on Tuesday that talks over a new contract with Chelsea had begun and Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel sees the Germany international as part of his plans beyond this season.

Speaking ahead of the UEFA Super Cup tie against Villarreal, Rudiger said: "As I said before, I wanted to concentrate on the Euros then after I come back, talks can start.

"That is what has happened for now. Talks have begun and we will see what time brings."

Image: Rudiger played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last term

The centre-back has entered the final year of his contract and has told Tuchel he is fully committed to the club this season.

Rudiger, who played in Chelsea's recent pre-season friendlies against Tottenham and Arsenal, is 28, and feels the next deal he signs will be the most important of his career.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are both keeping an eye on his situation and, as it stands, they know Rudiger can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are on the verge of re-signing Romelu Lukaku after the Blues agreed a club-record £97.5m fee with Inter Milan for the Belgium international forward.

Image: Romelu Lukaku helped Inter Milan to the Serie A title last term

The former Everton and Manchester United striker is expected to sign a five-year deal worth £200,000-per-week as he appears set to re-join the club he left seven years ago.

With Lukaku's arrival imminent, Tammy Abraham could exit Stamford Bridge and move to Serie A after Roma agreed a £34m deal to sign the Chelsea striker, according to Sky in Italy.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.