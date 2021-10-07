WSL: Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes becomes fourth inductee into Hall of Fame

Emma Hayes has been named as the fourth and final inductee of 2021 into the Women's Super League (WSL) Hall of Fame.

The Chelsea Women boss is the longest-serving head coach in the WSL, having first taken charge in 2012.

She has since led Chelsea to four league titles, two Continental Tyres League Cups and two FA Cups, as well as the final of the Women's Champions League earlier this year.

Image: Hayes has also emerged as a respected pundit and broadcaster alongside her coaching

Chair of the Barclays FA Women's Super League Hall of Fame panel, Kelly Simmons, said: "Induction into the Hall of Fame is the highest individual honour offered by the league and I am delighted that Emma has been inducted.

"Her record is incredible, but she's so much more than that. She's a great ambassador for the league, who works tirelessly behind the scenes, whilst also encouraging the development of coaches.

"She's taken her knowledge into the broadcast world to become a great pundit, and I feel we are really lucky to have her in the league and recognised in the Barclays FA Women's Super League Hall of Fame."

Hayes, who recently passed 150 WSL games in charge of Chelsea, joins fellow inductees Fara Williams, Rachel Yankey and Kelly Smith in receiving the accolade which was set up to mark the league's 10-year anniversary.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England international Kelly Smith became the third player to be inducted

The inauguration of the WSL Hall of Fame has also coincided with the launch of a new dedicated website, wslhalloffame.thefa.com.

Extended interviews with all four inductees - Williams, Yankey, Smith and Hayes - will be available to watch on Sky Sports' Inside the WSL show at 6pm on Thursday, on Sky Sports Premier League.