John Terry returns to Chelsea with coaching consultancy role at club's academy

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has taken up a coaching consultancy role at the club's academy.

Terry will deliver on-field coaching, contribute to coaching discussions with colleagues, mentor academy players and support parent dialogue.

The ex-Aston Villa assistant will begin the role at Cobham in a part-time capacity at the start of January.

"This flexibility is beneficial for both John and the academy, as it allows him to continue to develop his own coaching skills alongside other commitments, while being used optimally within our development programme," the club said.

Head of youth development Neil Bath added: "We are delighted to be welcoming John back to Cobham in a role that will involve coaching and mentoring the next generation of young players in our academy.

"It goes without saying that John's experience in the game, both as a world-class player and more recently as an assistant coach in the Premier League, will be invaluable for everyone in the building.

Speaking in September, former England and Chelsea captain John Terry said his first step into management would have to be the right fit

"He will be a great mentor for our players and a fantastic asset to our coaching staff. We can't wait for him to get started."

Terry came through Chelsea's academy system and went on to make 717 senior appearances for Chelsea, captaining over 500 games and winning 17 trophies including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The ex-England skipper left his role at Villa in the summer in his bid to become a manager.

He said at the time: "It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge."

Terry helped former Villa boss Dean Smith to achieve promotion from the Championship in May 2019 as the club ended their three-year Premier League absence with victory over Derby in the play-off final.