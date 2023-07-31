Chelsea transfers: Mauricio Pochettino says club 'open' to striker signing despite Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku positives

Mauricio Pochettino says he is "so happy" with how Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson are fitting into his Chelsea set-up but admitted he would be "open" to another addition to the forward department.

Nkunku and Jackson have been sharing striker duties during the club's pre-season tour of USA, with both finding the net during a successful Premier League Summer Series campaign.

The pair were deployed together in the early part of the second half of the 2-0 win over Fulham on Sunday evening, with Nkunku used on the left side of a three-man attack.

Jackson was signed for £30.1m from Villarreal and Nkunku arrived from RB Leipzig in a £52m deal but, when he was asked after the game, Pochettino said Chelsea are still on the lookout in the transfer market for a striker who could bring something different.

"We are working hard to try to create this dynamic that will become natural and to share time together," he said about Nkunku and Jackson's relationship.

"I think the two help to know each other. It is good that they feel well, that they feel already part of the team and the group and they share a lot of time together.

"It is important because you need to start the Premier League in a good condition knowing each other and try to fight for each other to create a real team that is prepared to go and face opponents like Liverpool, Man City and different teams like this.

"Today I think we are happy with the performance and they can complement each other really well. Yes, of course, maybe we can add some different profile or different player who can help us, of course we are open.

"I am so happy with both and we have younger players like Mason [Burstow] today and [Armando] Broja in the UK recovering from his procedure.

"We need to analyse now in the next weeks until the transfer window closes. We will take the best decision for the team."

Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle with Monaco for defender Axel Disasi for a fee in the region of £38.6m.

Pochettino admitted he knew little about the progress of the deal, with his focus on the fixtures Stateside, but said a centre-back signing is needed with Wesley Fofana out for a long period with an ACL injury.

"With Fofana's injury, I think it is obvious that maybe we need to reinforce this area. It is clear," he said.

"For me, it's important the club is working really hard to improve all of the areas, the right profiles to make the squad strong. The club is working really hard to find the right profile," he added.

Chelsea conclude their USA tour against Borussia Dortmund on Thursday August 3. Kick-off 12.30am.

