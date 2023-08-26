Chelsea transfer news: Djordje Petrovic completes £14m move from Major League Soccer team New England Revolution

Chelsea have completed a £14m deal to sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution.

The stopper has signed a seven-year deal with an option to extend for a further season.

Petrovic is Chelsea's second major goalkeeper signing this summer, after Robert Sanchez joined from Brighton in a £25m deal following Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan move to Real Madrid and Edouard Mendy's transfer to Al Ahli.

The 23-year-old has been a standout performer for New England Revolution, keeping seven clean sheets in 22 MLS games this term.

Petrovic said: "It's a big step for me and it's always been a dream of mine to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Today I have achieved that goal and I'm so happy.

"Playing in the Premier League is something I'm really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can't wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge."

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: "We are very pleased to welcome Djordje to the club. His performances in MLS have earned deserved praise and recognition - and have prepared him for the challenge of playing for Chelsea.

"Djordje improves an already strong goalkeeping team. We look forward to watching him work under Mauricio Pochettino, goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez, and the rest of the first team staff this season."

Petrovic started his career in his native Serbia and represented both Rudar Kostolac and Presing Pozarevac before joining Cukaricki in 2014.

After progressing through the club's youth rank ­- and spending time on loan at FK IMT - his first-team debut for Cukaricki came against Mladost in 2019. From that point on, Petrovic established himself first choice.

He went on to make 86 appearances for Cukaricki before completing his transfer to New England Revolution in April 2022.

