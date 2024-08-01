Conor Gallagher 360: The view from Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and the England midfielder

Conor Gallagher's future looks like it will be away from Stamford Bridge after Chelsea and Atletico Madrid agreed terms for his transfer. We look at what could lie in store for the England midfielder from different points of view...

The view from... Conor Gallagher

Gallagher is considering his options following the agreement between the clubs.

He has been at Chelsea since he was a youngster and has always preferred the idea of staying and signing a new long-term deal, but that has not been offered on terms he would accept.

The contract that he again rejected on Thursday was a two-year deal, plus the option of a third. Chelsea have recently given contracts to players as long as seven years.

The 24-year-old has not ruled out staying next season and seeing out his contract. He can expect more offers as a free agent next summer, or even earlier in January from clubs abroad.

But he has a fight on his hands for a place in the team following the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in midfield.

He also had interest from Aston Villa earlier in the window but was not thought to be keen, and Newcastle have looked closely at him in the past.

Now that he has become an England international and a real Chelsea fan-favourite, he is right to feel ready to play regularly at a big club.

The view from... Chelsea

Chelsea have been open to selling Gallagher since last summer, when they valued him at £50m and there was interest from Tottenham and Newcastle.

Selling him would present pure profit on the balance sheet considering he is an academy graduate - at a time when all clubs need to be wary of their spending to stay in line with PSR rules.

He was part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans in January, but following the Argentine's departure, Chelsea have taken a fresh look at Gallagher's situation under new boss Enzo Maresca.

He has been offered a new contract several times since 2022, and, as far as Chelsea are concerned, he has been offered terms comparable to the highest earners in their midfield and thought to be comparable to other salary offers he has received.

But with no sign of an agreement, and with a year left on his contract, this August presents the last real opportunity for the club to get a decent fee for his exit.

That has attracted interest from Atletico and other clubs, and Chelsea are now waiting for Gallagher and his camp to decide what he wants to do after agreeing terms with the Spanish club.



Sky Sports News understands that Chelsea have also been expecting Tottenham to make a move, however.

The view from... Atletico Madrid

The Spanish club have been in the market for a player like Gallagher for some time, and they have made him a top target this summer.

They had a €30m (£25.4m) offer rejected earlier in the window and have remained interested, despite also being aware of Tottenham's interest in him too.

They have now agreed a €40m (£33.9m) deal with Chelsea to buy him, but do not yet have an agreement with Gallagher himself, continuing talks.

But they will also continue to do due diligence on other targets while Gallagher considers the move and remains undecided.

The view from... Tottenham

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will intervene in the ongoing situation around Gallagher's future.

They have a long-term interest in the midfielder and tried to sign him last summer, but were not willing to meet Chelsea's £50m demands.

Gallagher had also made an impression on then-head coach Mauricio Pochettino and was beginning to establish himself in his team.

It meant that everything did not align for a move to happen, and by January he was a fully-fledged first-team regular for Pochettino; among his best performers.

Spurs are still looking for a player of Gallagher's profile but they are thought to be focusing on moving players out currently, and do have other targets for the position, such as Jacob Ramsey at Aston Villa.

With Gallagher having not yet been sold on the move to Atletico, it appears Spurs may have some time to make a decision on whether they want to act.

