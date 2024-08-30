Victor Osimhen transfer: Chelsea set to miss out as striker closes in on £67.3m move to Saudi's Al Ahli

Chelsea are set to miss out on Victor Osimhen with the striker closing in on a £67.3m (€80m) move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli from Napoli.

Chelsea had been tracking the Nigeria international all summer and were prepared to bring the 25-year-old on loan with an obligation to buy.

But Al Ahli had also been long-term admirers of Osimhen and moved ahead of Chelsea as they agreed a four-year contract worth around £33.6m (€40m) a season - or £646,154 per-week - tax-free. The deal also includes a release clause.

The ex-Lille striker will undergo an Al Ahli medical on Friday and will be joining the club Napoli wanted him to go to the most.

The Saudi Pro League window closes on Monday, with Napoli already replacing Osimhen with Romelu Lukaku, who joined from Chelsea on Thursday.

Before agreeing to the Saudi move, Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda insisted "he still has so much to do in Europe" - a statement which appeared to give Chelsea every chance to come up with an acceptable offer.

But the west London club have fallen way short of what Osimhen would want, with Chelsea needing him to fit into their new wage structure.

Chelsea to turn to Toney?

With Chelsea missing out on Osimhen, Enzo Maresca's side could turn their attentions to Brentford striker Ivan Toney on Deadline Day as they search for a proven goalscorer to be their new No 9.

Chelsea made a move for Toney earlier this week because of his scoring record, his Premier League experience, his relatively low wages and the fact he has only one year left on his contract.

But any deal for the 28-year-old will only happen if the transfer fee and wages are at a reasonable level.

Brentford, though, are preparing for the possibility that Toney, who has less than one year left on his Bees deal, stays at the club this summer.

Toney was left out of Brentford's first two Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, and was also omitted from the squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup second-round win at Colchester United.

Meanwhile, another of Chelsea's summer-long targets - Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran - still cannot be ruled out.

And there is a fourth Chelsea striker target, with Sky Sports News understanding Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on a shortlist.

Carra: Chelsea need a striker

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"There's no doubt Chelsea need a striker - we've said that before. We've seen Nicolas Jackson come into the club and it hasn't worked out. Romelu Lukaku has reunited with (Antonio) Conte again at Napoli.

"I want to keep Ivan Toney him in the Premier League. He's got a situation where he could go to Saudi.

"The revenue for the players is mouthwatering so I can understand why he'd want to go to Saudi, but fingers crossed Toney is the Premier League come 11pm tonight."