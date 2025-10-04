Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in a huge Premier League clash on Saturday October 4, live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea enter the weekend eighth in the Premier League table having failed to win their last three league games, including back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Brighton.

Enzo Maresca's side did, though, beat former Blues boss Jose Mourinho's Benfica side in the Champions League in midweek.

Reigning champions Liverpool are top of the table on 15 points but suffered their first league defeat of the season at Crystal Palace last Saturday before also losing to Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds will also be without goalkeeper Alisson who was injured in Turkey.

Last season, Chelsea beat Liverpool 3-1 at Stamford Bridge while Arne Slot's side triumphed 2-1 at Anfield.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool?

Chelsea vs Liverpool in the Premier League takes place on Saturday October 4 at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is 5.30pm UK and Ireland time.

Chelsea vs Liverpool odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

The markets have chalked up over 2.5 goals as a short-priced favourite at 1/2 with Sky Bet - as they often do in the Premier League - but peel back the layers and there's plenty of evidence to suggest a low-scoring, tight encounter is the smarter play. Under 2.5 goals is around 6/4 with Sky Bet. And that's value.

Arne Slot is a pragmatic, flexible coach who wants control, not the chaotic defending we've seen at times from Liverpool this season.

Slot will be aware of the noise heading into an international break about his side and this is why pure focus will be on defensive solidity, discipline and trying to control the game through possession at Stamford Bridge.

Plus, still without Cole Palmer, Chelsea look predictable and blunt.

I'm expecting a slow burner.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says he will be without "seven or eight players" for the Saturday Night Football clash.

The injured Cole Palmer and suspended Trevoh Chalobah have added to recent absentees Tosin, Levi Colwill, Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Wesley Fofana and Andrey Santos.

Liverpool are without goalkeeper Alisson after the Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury so summer arrival Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to make his Premier League debut.

The Reds are also checking on the readiness of Federico Chiesa and Hugo Ekitike.