Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp amused by 'erotic' translator voice

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is clearly not feeling the pressure of a major Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain after being soothed by the "erotic" sounds of a French translator.

The Reds boss could be forgiven for being a little tense as he prepares to face the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, ahead of the match in Paris in an extremely tight Group C.

Liverpool go into Wednesday's game just a point above PSG, and level with group leaders Napoli, who face Red Star Belgrade on matchday five.

When asked in French by a local journalist about the importance of the fixture, Klopp was visibly distracted by the voice in his ear.

The German waited politely for the end of the question, before replying: "That is a very erotic voice by the way from the translator. Congratulations. Wow."

