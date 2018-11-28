Liverpool's Peter Moore says owners 'are in it for the long term'

1:09 Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore say the Fenway Sports Group are looking at the club for the long-term Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore say the Fenway Sports Group are looking at the club for the long-term

Liverpool's chief executive Peter Moore has dispelled reports suggesting Fenway Sports Group is entertaining bids for the club.

Reports in the United States this month had suggested the group was entertaining bids for the club it bought back in 2010.

It was claimed John W Henry is running a "passive sales process" with a view to ending his eight-year stint at the helm, according to the New York Post, but the owners dismissed the "unfounded speculation" that the club was for sale earlier this month.

Liverpool vs Everton Live on

Moore has stated they are committed to the Merseyside club for the long haul. He said: "The owners, since they took over the club as stewards, have invested £2m in capital investment, that's building things, investing in technology and investing in this new main stand.

"Investing as we are right now in Kirkby where we are building a brand new performance centre for our first time. For the first time ever we will have our first team and our academy together.

Moore has been chief executive at Liverpool since February 2017

"That's a £50m investment right there. I think what we have is an ownership group that totally understands what it means to be in charge of this football club.

"That understands this city, understands the needs for its fan, they are in it for a very long term, there is no short-term thinking, no short-term investment in this club.

"They believe in what's going on under Jurgen Klopp on the pitch, what's going under Michael Edwards our sporting director.

Liverpool owner John W Henry bought the club in 2010

"In the back rooms of Melwood, soon to be Kirkby, and hopefully they believe in what we are doing and what my team is doing in the business of football.

"That this to become a self-sustaining business model that can refresh itself every single year. In a nutshell, great owners, understanding owners, patient capital that is building for the future."

Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain tonight before playing their city rivals Everton on Sunday, live on Sky.