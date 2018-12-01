Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool can end six-year wait for silverware

0:36 Mohamed Salah says his priority is to win silverware with Liverpool this season rather than any individual accolades. Mohamed Salah says his priority is to win silverware with Liverpool this season rather than any individual accolades.

Mohamed Salah has put individual recognition to one side in pursuit of a first piece of silverware at Liverpool.

The Egypt international propelled Liverpool to the brink of Champions League glory last season with a 44-goal debut year at Anfield, only for Real Madrid to reign in Kiev at the Reds' expense.

Salah already has nine goals to his name this season and two more in Sunday's Merseyside derby - live on Sky Sports Premier League - will see him become the record scorer in 50 league games for Liverpool.

But personal acclaim is not Salah's objective this term, he believes Jurgen Klopp's side are capable of ending the club's six-year wait for a trophy.

"My target last season was not only to break the [goalscoring] record but also to win something with the club," he told Sky Sports.

"We were very close in the Champions League final but this is football, we have to accept the result.

"This time also I can't say my individual one but my target now is to win something for the club.

"This would be huge for us as a team and as players.

"It's also a dream for the city and for the fans. I think this season we are going to do something."

