Andy Robertson backs Liverpool foodbank appeal ahead of Merseyside derby

5:11 Liverpool defender Andy Robertson visited North Liverpool Foodbank, in order to understand more about the work done by volunteers Liverpool defender Andy Robertson visited North Liverpool Foodbank, in order to understand more about the work done by volunteers

The Merseyside derby on Sunday will see the supporters’ base in the city of Liverpool divided but Andy Robertson visited a foodbank to learn how the community unites behind a vital cause.

Liverpool host Everton on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and ahead of the match Robertson learnt more about the role North Liverpool Foodbank plays.

Robertson is well aware of the charity having sent a letter and a signed Roberto Firmino shirt to thank a young fan for donating to the foodbank earlier this year.

Liverpool vs Everton Live on

"To see the work they do is incredible," Robertson said.

"Obviously we've got a big game on Sunday and I'm sure we'll all be focused on it, and the fans will be focused on it, but the van will be there, the help will be there, and if everyone can bring something small it can make a big difference.

"It's two teams but one city, and if we can try to get the numbers down, especially before Christmas, then I'm sure we can all be proud of ourselves."

With the festive period set to begin, the Scotland international learnt how the organisers at the foodbank are being put under strain from the growing number of affected vulnerable people.

Robertson, who previously raised more than £500 for the East Renfrewshire Foodbank near Glasgow, also heard about the role of the Fans Supporting Foodbanks project - set up by Spirit of Shankly and Everton Supporters Trust.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see Robertson meet the foodbank volunteers across Merseyside.