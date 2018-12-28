Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Arsenal will be tough opponents on Saturday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has brushed off the suggestion that Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is playing 'mind games' ahead of Saturday's showdown.

The Reds are six points clear at the top of the table going into the weekend and are yet to lose in the Premier League this season.

Emery said this week that he thought Liverpool were capable of emulating Arsenal's famous 'Invincibles' side of 2003-04.

Asked if, in his view, Emery was trying to pile the pressure on Liverpool ahead of Saturday's fixture, Klopp said: "That is not how I know Unai Emery.

"I don't think they will have the white flag and say 'no chance'. It will be a really tough game tomorrow night, because they are good.

"That is all I am interested in and all the rest is a nice little game, where people respond to your questions and you make stories of the answers.

"We are focused on ourselves and that is all."

Liverpool drew 1-1 at Arsenal earlier in the season in an entertaining contest, but Klopp has called for an improved performance this weekend.

Asked what Liverpool needed to do to ensure a good result, the manager said: "Play much better than we did at Arsenal, for example - that would be a good idea.

"Because, especially defending wise, we weren't as good as we can be, or we were after that. I think it was a period where we didn't do too well.

"They are strong, good with the ball and very lively. Their counter-attacks are crazy quick - (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang and (Alexandre) Lacazette are an outstanding striker couple up front. It will be difficult."