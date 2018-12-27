Unai Emery says Liverpool game is a test of Arsenal progress

1:21 Arsenal manager Unai Emery says the improvements made by Liverpool since they lost to his Sevilla side in the 2016 Europa League final should act as an example to his current club Arsenal manager Unai Emery says the improvements made by Liverpool since they lost to his Sevilla side in the 2016 Europa League final should act as an example to his current club

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says he is using Liverpool as a benchmark for his side and sees no reason why Jurgen Klopp's team cannot go the whole season unbeaten.

The two sides meet at Anfield on Saturday evening and Emery admits facing the Premier League leaders will be a good test of how far the Gunners have progressed.

"It is a very big match for us and them. They are unbeaten this season and will be confident," said Emery.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery hopes to emulate Liverpool's progress under Jurgen Klopp

"For us it is a big challenge and a good test, of who we are and the difference between them and us.

"In the table it is clear but I also want to look on the pitch. We have had one test against them, at the Emirates, which we drew [1-1 in November].

"We played a good match but I think in Liverpool it is going to be a different game to the one we played here."

2:58 Highlights from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League. Highlights from Brighton's 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

As for whether Liverpool can emulate the achievement of Arsenal under Arsene Wenger in 2003/04 and go the whole campaign unbeaten, Emery added: "At the moment they are doing so and they can do.

"We played Liverpool three seasons ago with Sevilla in the final of the Europa League.

"For Liverpool, the progression is clear. Three years ago they were out of the Champions League.

1:03 Arsenal manager Unai Emery says he hopes his swift apology for kicking a water bottle towards a Brighton fan will be enough to avoid a touchline ban. Arsenal manager Unai Emery says he hopes his swift apology for kicking a water bottle towards a Brighton fan will be enough to avoid a touchline ban.

"This progress is an example [to us] but we need to be demanding of ourselves to make this step.

"At the end of the first half of the season we are in a very good position. We need to continue this process in the second half of this season in order to improve."