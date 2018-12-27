Unai Emery says Liverpool game is a test of Arsenal progress
By Matthew Treadwell
Last Updated: 27/12/18 3:38pm
Arsenal boss Unai Emery says he is using Liverpool as a benchmark for his side and sees no reason why Jurgen Klopp's team cannot go the whole season unbeaten.
The two sides meet at Anfield on Saturday evening and Emery admits facing the Premier League leaders will be a good test of how far the Gunners have progressed.
"It is a very big match for us and them. They are unbeaten this season and will be confident," said Emery.
"For us it is a big challenge and a good test, of who we are and the difference between them and us.
"In the table it is clear but I also want to look on the pitch. We have had one test against them, at the Emirates, which we drew [1-1 in November].
"We played a good match but I think in Liverpool it is going to be a different game to the one we played here."
As for whether Liverpool can emulate the achievement of Arsenal under Arsene Wenger in 2003/04 and go the whole campaign unbeaten, Emery added: "At the moment they are doing so and they can do.
"We played Liverpool three seasons ago with Sevilla in the final of the Europa League.
"For Liverpool, the progression is clear. Three years ago they were out of the Champions League.
"This progress is an example [to us] but we need to be demanding of ourselves to make this step.
"At the end of the first half of the season we are in a very good position. We need to continue this process in the second half of this season in order to improve."