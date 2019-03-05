Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could feature for Liverpool's U23

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in line to return for Liverpool's U23s

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could return to action on Friday in Liverpool's U23s game against Derby.

The England midfielder has so far missed the entirety of the season having sustained multiple ligament damage to his right knee during Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first-leg tie with Roma last April.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had been considered for Monday night's U23s defeat against Everton, but was not included in the matchday squad.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered his knee injury in the Champions League victory over Roma in April

A final decision will be taken later this week on whether the 25-year-old will be selected for the match at Derby's training ground.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp previously stated it would be a "bonus" if Oxlade-Chamberlain featured during the 2018/19 campaign.

Oxalde-Chamberlain, who scored five goals in 42 appearances for Liverpool last season, has been back in full training.