WATCH: Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool fans to go to bed by '10 o'clock latest'

0:26 Jurgen Klopp has stressed the importance of atmosphere at Anfield for Liverpool's midday clash with Burnley, and suggested fans get an early night Jurgen Klopp has stressed the importance of atmosphere at Anfield for Liverpool's midday clash with Burnley, and suggested fans get an early night

Jurgen Klopp has called on Liverpool fans to whip up an atmosphere inside Anfield for the midday meeting with Burnley on Sunday.

"We need, need atmosphere for the stadium at 12 o'clock," Klopp stressed in his pre-match press conference.

"If you have a ticket for the stadium go to bed at 10 o'clock latest on Saturday night, don't drink and be on your toes from the first until the last second."

The Reds could be four points off the top by the time the first ball is kicked against the Clarets, with Manchester City hosting Watford at the Etihad on Saturday evening.

