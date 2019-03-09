John Barnes urges calm from Liverpool fans in title run-in

Liverpool have struggled with goals from midfield this season

Former Liverpool winger John Barnes believes they can still win the Premier League and urged calm amid growing criticism of Jurgen Klopp's approach.

Four draws in the last six league matches have frustrated Liverpool's title push and handed the initiative to Manchester City.

Klopp's midfield has come in for particular criticism, with just one of their 22 goals since Boxing Day coming from that source.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to action ahead of schedule to play 41 minutes of competitive action for the under-23s at Derby, although he came off with a suspected hamstring injury.

Highlights from Liverpool's 0-0 draw at Everton in the Premier League.

Despite their recent problems, Barnes insists critics should be looking at the bigger picture as they look to claim their first title since 1990.

"With regards to the lack of creativity and negative perception of Liverpool - we are one point off the top so therefore much better than we were last year when we weren't being criticised," he said while attending a 'Show Racism the Red Card' event at Anfield.

"People have to keep calm. We can still win the league. Maybe we are defending better, which is why we are not being more creative.

"We were more creative last year, but we were conceding more goals.

"The balance is important, the balance is right. If we stay calm and stay together we still have a chance."

Liverpool play Burnley at home on Sunday before facing Fulham at Craven Cottage on March 17, live on Sky Sports.