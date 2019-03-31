Jurgen Klopp: There are 500 ways to win and we won ugly. Who cares?

5:03 Jurgen Klopp says there are 500 ways to win a football game and his Liverpool side won ugly Jurgen Klopp says there are 500 ways to win a football game and his Liverpool side won ugly

Jurgen Klopp says there are 500 ways to win a football game and Liverpool's last-gasp victory over Tottenham was ugly, but praised the fans for their "improved" support.

Toby Alderweireld's 90th-minute own goal gave Liverpool a huge 2-1 victory in the race for the Premier League title, meaning they are two points above Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola's side do have a game in hand.

Klopp was full of praise for the home fans, who stuck with their side after Lucas Moura's equaliser 20 minutes from time, and says he has noticed a "big change and improvement" among the support, insisting winning ugly is part of the game.

He told Sky Sports: "The crowd was outstanding, incredible atmosphere. They were really here to push us and at the end it helped.

"It's a big change, a big improvement. We have to get used to the situation, it's all good. It is only positive. I said to the lads there are 500 ways to win a football game and today was slightly ugly. Who cares in the end? Who cares? That's the situation.

"I was not happy that we concede a goal but maybe we needed it. First half we had chances but second half we could not relax, a little bit too late here. They changed from five to four, and we tried to changed the system as well."

Attention now turns to City's game in hand, against Cardiff at the Etihad on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports, and Klopp insists his side must "fight like crazy" to stay in the title race.

"We compete with the best team in the world, in Man City, and we play in the competition against one of the best teams in the world in Tottenham! Haha! It is a tough task I would say.

"City last year were champions and are still pretty good, look full of greed and desire and whatever else. We have to fight like crazy.

"If at the end of the season we would be first, it must be kind of a fairy tale, miracle, whatever."

Despite the last-minute winner, Klopp stayed calm in light of his on-pitch celebrations following a similar winner against rivals Everton in November. Klopp said he was more surprised to see the goal than anything.

"What can I say? I was relatively calm [after the winning goal] because it was a surprise, that situation. I saw the header and nothing else. Then I saw the players celebrating. I had no clue how the ball went in.

"I am really happy we don't have any breaks now. We compete with one of the, or the, best team in world for one position and that is really hard."

Klopp's side appear to have found a blend of resilience and, at times, good fortune. But will it be enough to carry them to the title?

