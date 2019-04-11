Liverpool fan Sean Cox speaks publicly for first time since Anfield attack by Roma fan

Liverpool players paid tribute to Sean Cox after he was attacked outside Anfield

Liverpool fan Sean Cox, who suffered a serious brain injury in an attack by an Italian hooligan, has spoken to the public for the first time since the assault.

Cox raised his thumb and said "thank you" in a short video to all those who have supported him and his family since he suffered life-changing injuries outside Anfield before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma in April last year.

"Thank you" | Sean Cox addresses public for the first time.



Seán will attend Friday's charity match, Liverpool Legends vs. Ireland Legends in the Aviva Stadium - tickets are still available & all proceeds will go towards Seán's recovery.



The video, taken as Cox continues his rehabilitation in hospital in Ireland, comes ahead of a high-profile benefit match for him in Dublin on Friday night.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to turn out to see Liverpool and Ireland stars of yesteryear play to raise funds for the care he will need for the rest of his life.

The 54-year-old, a former company director from the town of Dunboyne in Co Meath, suffered major head trauma when he was struck in a random assault by Simone Mastrelli.

Roma made a £133,000 donation to the family of injured Liverpool supporter Sean Cox

The 30-year-old was jailed for three-and-a-half years after pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Father-of-three Cox will mark a major milestone on his slow road to recovery when his family accompany him to see the charity match at the Aviva Stadium.

On Friday, a Liverpool Legends team, managed by Sir Kenny Dalglish and captained by Ian Rush, will play a Republic of Ireland XI, managed by current international boss Mick McCarthy and captained by Robbie Keane, with proceeds going to Cox's rehabilitation fund.

Sir Kenny Dalglish will be in charge of Liverpool's Legends at the Aviva Stadium

His wife, Martina, said the game in Dublin would be the first time her husband has been out in public since the attack and has expressed hope he will also one day return to Anfield.

She said: "It's a big milestone for us. He has been out of hospital for a couple of hours before, but this is him out in the public arena for the first time.

"It will be quite overwhelming for Sean. He's been home but literally only in our house, and he's been with family.

Sean's wife Martina hopes he can return to Anfield in the future

"He regularly went to Anfield," she added. "For him Anfield would have been a very safe place, because there had never been any incidents before. But unfortunately, that day there was.

"Down the line, when he's well enough, I would say Martin (Sean's brother) would definitely love to get him there - I would too.

"I'm sure Liverpool Football Club would love to have him there, because he never got in that day."