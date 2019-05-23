Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore to discuss tickets with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin

0:31 Liverpool are working very hard to ensure their fans enjoy a great Champions League final, says chief executive Peter Moore Liverpool are working very hard to ensure their fans enjoy a great Champions League final, says chief executive Peter Moore

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore will raise the issue of ticket allocations with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin when the pair meet for the Champions League final in Madrid next week.

Reaching a second successive final has brought more complaints from Reds fans about the number of tickets given to each side - just 16,613 for the game against Tottenham at the 64,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano on June 1.

While there is little which can be done to alleviate the situation this year Moore will speak to Ceferin about the issue and other logistical concerns.

"I will see him and usually when I see Alek there are 20 things [to talk about]," said Moore, speaking at the Anfield launch of a global partnership between the LFC Foundation and Right To Play.

"It is all the things that you think: what do we do for allocations, what do we do for this? All of the normal stuff. It is a long list.

"We talk to UEFA every day, we have been talking to UEFA for 40 years as you well know for things like this.

Liverpool will meet Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1

"But we do want UEFA to understand this city, which they do. Ceferin was here last year for the Manchester City home [Champions League] game and I spent a lot of time with him. I will see him next week.

"Today our football club is focused on helping our supporters everywhere. It was about getting the M&S Bank Arena (the venue for a big-screen viewing of the final) all done and sorted and that was done today.

"Then we are getting our fan park ready in Madrid - our team is right there now, helping supporters.

"The good news is we are going to a Champions League final but there is a lot of work to do to make it work."

The LFC Foundation and Right to Play, a global organisation that protects, educates and empowers children and young people by harnessing the power of sport and play, hope to initially raise £1m for projects in Bangkok and Liverpool.

Our players - and our manager - understand what it means to play for Liverpool Football Club Peter Moore, Liverpool chief executive

Moore believes the pulling power of the club, manager Jurgen Klopp and its resurgence in the last couple of years can help boost the message.

"How do we use the power of the football club for good?" he added.

"Success on the pitch helps enormously, it provides a global spotlight. What we're about to do next week amplifies that again.

Liverpool produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals

"What have we won? And yet this brand, this football club, these players - I don't like to use the word 'powerful' - but it is more loved than ever.

"Our players - and our manager - understand what it means to play for Liverpool Football Club.

"We love it when they score goals and we love it when they stop goals but there is more responsibility required when you play for Liverpool.

"When you live in this city you realise what the fans give you and what you are obligated to give back.

"Jurgen sees the broadness of what he does as the Liverpool manager, Shankly once said 'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool' and I would argue Jurgen is the same."

