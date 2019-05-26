Liverpool not planning move for Lyon's Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay sparked speculation over his future following the end of the Ligue 1 campaign

Liverpool are not planning to make a summer move for Lyon forward Memphis Depay, Sky Sports News understands.

Depay sparked speculation he could be leaving the Ligue 1 club after posting a video on Instagram of him boarding a red private jet while wearing the same colour suit with the caption "Merci Lyon".

Reports in the national press have since suggested the Netherlands international is a target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

But Sky Sports News understands Liverpool are not interested in Depay and will not be pursuing a deal for the former Manchester United player.

The 25-year-old joined Lyon from United in January 2017 and has since scored 39 goals in 115 appearances, helping the club secure Champions League qualification in each of the past two seasons.

Depay has two years remaining on his current contract at Lyon

Depay started his career in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven before moving to United in 2015 while the Old Trafford club were under the management of his compatriot Louis Van Gaal.

He was unable to replicate the same consistent scoring form that he showed at PSV and left United having netted only seven times in 53 matches.

