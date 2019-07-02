Alberto Moreno thanks fans as he leaves Liverpool

Alberto Moreno won the Champions League with Liverpool

Alberto Moreno has thanked Liverpool's supporters and "every person at the club" after his five-year Anfield stay came to an end on Monday.

It was confirmed in June that Moreno along with striker Daniel Sturridge would depart the club once the pair's contracts expired this summer.

The Spaniard played 141 times for the Champions League winners after moving to Merseyside from Sevilla in August 2014, featuring most regularly during Brendan Rodgers' tenure.

But Andy Robertson's consistent form at left-back has meant Moreno's playing opportunities were at a premium in 2018/19, with the defender making just five appearances across the campaign.

"Life goes in circles, and mine at my beloved Liverpool FC has drawn to an end.

"Upon reaching this point, I would like to thank the entire Liverpool family: my dear team-mates, with whom I have shared five marvellous years and who I will forever think of as family, and, of course, the owners, directors, coaching staff, doctors, physios, kitmen, and each and every person at the club.

"My gratitude too to the city, which embraced me as one of its own from day one and which will live on in my memory whenever I look at my son, Alberto Jr., a Liverpudlian himself.

"Finally, a very special thank you to the club's superb fans, who always supported me. I wish you all at Liverpool FC the greatest successes. Wherever life takes me from here, I will always carry you in my heart and forever be a fan."

Speaking in June, Jurgen Klopp admitted that Moreno perhaps deserved more minutes on the pitch last season, but has tipped the full back for a return to the Spanish national team in the near future.

The defender has been linked with a move home to Spain to play for Villarreal next season.

