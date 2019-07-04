Liverpool not looking to sell AC Milan target Dejan Lovren

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is unlikely to be sold this summer

Liverpool are not looking to sell Dejan Lovren this summer amid interest from AC Milan, Sky Sports News understands.

The Reds have not set an asking price for the centre-back back and are yet to be approached by the Serie A club.

Sky in Italy are reporting that Croatia international Lovren is among the names of interest to Milan this summer.

The 29-year-old former Southampton man has fallen behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the pecking order at Anfield.

He made only 11 Premier League starts last season and four others in cup competitions.

Liverpool have also signed a new young centre-back this summer in Sepp van den Berg from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

