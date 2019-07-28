Harvey Elliott: 16-year-old joins Liverpool after Fulham exit

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of 16-year-old winger Harvey Elliott.

Elliott, who left Fulham in June after his youth contract expired, holds the record as the youngest player to play in the Premier League, and has attracted interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig.

The England U17 midfielder will now be part of the Liverpool squad for Sunday's friendly against Napoli in Edinburgh and the subsequent training camp in Evian.

Sky Sports News reported in July that Elliott would sign for Liverpool after deciding not to extend his stay at Craven Cottage.

Elliott made his Fulham debut aged 15 in the Carabao Cup last September and became the youngest ever Premier League player in a 1-0 defeat against Wolves in May, when he was aged 16 years and 30 days.

Fulham boss Scott Parker, who gave Elliott his Premier League debut last season, described him as an "unbelievable talent".

