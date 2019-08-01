Daniel Sturridge: Turkish club Trabzonspor make offer for striker

Daniel Sturridge celebrates after Liverpool's Champions League win in June

Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor have made an offer to sign free agent Daniel Sturridge.

The 29-year-old, who made 18 Premier League appearances for Liverpool during 2018/19, was released by the Champions League winners when his contract expired earlier this summer.

The striker scored 67 goals in 160 appearances for Liverpool after joining from Chelsea in January 2013, but has not found the net since September 2018.

Liverpool vs Norwich

If Sturridge makes the move to Trabzonspor, he would join former Leeds striker Caleb Ekuban who recently made his loan spell permanent after spending the 2018/19 season there, helping them to a fourth-placed league finish and Europa League qualification.

Alberto Moreno also joined Villarreal on a free transfer after his Liverpool contract expired at the same time as Sturridge's.

Meanwhile, Danny Ings has also left Anfield this window for Southampton for a permanent £18m transfer.

