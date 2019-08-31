Adrian's journey from the Spanish sixth tier to Liverpool No 1

1:27 Adrian spoke exclusively to Sky Sports about his recent move to Liverpool Adrian spoke exclusively to Sky Sports about his recent move to Liverpool

From training alone in the Spanish sixth tier to glory with the European champions, it has been quite a turnaround for Liverpool's new goalkeeper Adrian.

Adrian left West Ham on a free last summer having been displaced in the first team by the Lukasz Fabianski, whose brilliance between the posts after arriving from Swansea the previous summer relegated the Spaniard to bench-warming duties for most of last season.

The last time the 32-year-old put on his gloves for the Hammers was back in January when he let in four goals in an ignominious 4-2 loss at Wimbledon in the FA Cup fourth round.

But after not appearing in the Premier League for the entire season, it was no real surprise when Adrian's adventure in east London came to an end in June, six years after joining from Real Betis.

Adrian was with West Ham between 2013 and 2019

"Today is the sixth anniversary of my arrival in London to proudly defend the Hammers shirt, a fortunate and happy time that has helped me grow as a person and also a footballer," he wrote in a heartfelt message to West Ham's fans on social media.

"Today, six years later, I can tell you that I have always hoped to continue with West Ham but the circumstances of football have led me to seek a new direction. That is my objective right now but I must not forget a time that has been so successful for my family and me.

"It's said that footballers and clubs pass and that is how it is. But when one has found oneself at home, one must recognise it and show gratitude."

While looking for new employers, Adrian returned home to Andalucia, keeping himself fit by training with semi-professional side Union Deportiva Pilas in Spain's sixth tier.

It was then that a phone call from Merseyside turned his whole world upside down, as Adrian explains: "I was on holiday in Seville training by myself from the beginning of July, to get me ready if the opportunity came to sign for another club.

"We had a few offers on the table from Spain and outside Europe, we then had a call from Liverpool saying they had sold Simon [Mignolet] and I was their first choice.

Adrian made his Liverpool debut after coming on as first-half sub against Norwich

"And at that moment I said: 'OK, let's stop the other ones, this is a top priority for me to go back to the Premier League and a big club like Liverpool.'

"Two days, we talked quick, they sent me the proposal, we studied and accepted that. And after some quick negotiations, I came here, did the medical test and signed."

And it did not take long for the 'keeper to feel part of the Liverpool family, eased in by one of those now characteristic bear hugs from the main man Jurgen Klopp.

"I saw him (the Liverpool manager) on the morning of the first day I signed for the club at the training ground. He gave me a hug like good friends and he gave me all the confidence.

"I have had good managers in my career, like Pepe Mel [at Betis], but not like this. The relationship Jurgen has with all his players is unbelievable. He just gives us the confidence that we need.

"Smiling all the time, having a good word with us, every time he has a chat with us when he feels we are not in a good moment.

"He cares about us and everything about us, not just football - when I signed, he asked me about my family, places to live in Liverpool. It was very kind of him to talk to me like that, a big manager like him, and not just talking about football, but life."

It is not just the manager, but the club as a whole who have made the new man feel at home though.

That night I was celebrating like crazy with my family, friends and team-mates. But when I saw it on TV, it was great calling me Rocky. There were so many memes on Social Media happening the next day, so I really enjoyed it Adrian

"It is a top club, not just in Europe, but the world, but inside they are like a big family," said Adrian. "They care about the small details, which is great.

"They won the Champions League and are doing great because they are a big team with great players and a great manager, but they are doing really well from the inside and the dressing room.

"From the first moment I went there to change, they made me feel welcome and it is really easy for me to play in front of them."

Of course, the Spaniard arrived at Anfield to act us understudy to No 1 Alisson, the man who transformed Liverpool's defence last season after keeping a league-high 21 clean sheets in his debut campaign at the club.

Adrian celebrates Liverpool's win over Chelsea

Little did he know, however, that he would immediately be catapulted into the first-team spotlight - barely having time to warm the Reds subs' bench - after an untimely calf injury to Alisson in their season opener with Norwich.

"I did not expect to make my debut that quickly," Adrian says. "Obviously when I came, I knew I would have to fight and work hard to have good competition with Alisson.

"It was very unlucky for him to have that injury, but obviously that is football. But I have the opportunity to play the first game and put my gloves on and start doing my job at Anfield."

Five days after making his Liverpool debut, Adrian made his first start for the club in the UEFA Super Cup final against Chelsea at a steaming Vodafone Arena in Istanbul.

And it turned out to be quite an evening for the shot-stopper, whose heroics in the penalty shootout not only brought Liverpool another piece of silverware, but also a first-ever trophy for the man himself.

"It was like a dream come true," he said. "If I was writing a book, I could not have done much better. I was expecting to win that game before and be quieter in the 90 minutes.

"But it was like this, it was a really long game and it was really warm. We played extra time, then penalties!

"Kepa [Arrizabalaga] was really close to reaching some of the penalties, but they were really well struck. And I had the luck to save the last one from Abraham with my right course."

One of the more memorable moments from the game, though, came when Klopp namechecked 'Rocky' in reference to his new custodian.

"It was a really funny moment and a great joke from the manager," the German said his post-match interview.

"That night I was celebrating like crazy with my family, friends and team-mates. But when I saw it on TV, it was great calling me Rocky. There were so many memes on social media happening the next day, so I really enjoyed it."

For Adrian, however, perhaps the most memorable moment came when all the noise had died down and he found himself alone in his hotel room.

Adrian picked up silverware with Liverpool in his first start for the club

"The guys gave me the chance to sleep with her (the trophy)!! I was on the table having dinner with Millie [James Milner] and Hendo [Jordan Henderson] and the other guys," he says.

"And the trophy was there in front of us on the table. So when everyone went to bed, I was one of the last ones left and Millie said: 'Do you want to sleep with her?'

"And I said: 'Yeah, why not!' So I firstly put her in my bed, then when I went to bed, I put her on the chair with a Spanish flag. So great memories."

