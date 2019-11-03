Sadio Mane says Liverpool showed the perfect reaction in their comeback win over Aston Villa

Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring Liverpool's winner

Match-winner Sadio Mane hailed the perfect reaction shown by Liverpool in their thrilling late comeback at Aston Villa.

The Senegal international scored a stoppage-time header as Jurgen Klopp's side snatched a 2-1 win to cap a stunning finale.

Andrew Robertson had nodded in an 87th-minute leveller after Trezeguet's first-half opener for Villa.

The victory maintained Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season and kept them six points clear of Manchester City at the top.

"It's always going to be tough but our reaction was perfect," said Mane. "In the first half it wasn't our best performance but, like we said, we just had to push hard as a team and give everything and try, try again.

"That's what we tried to do and at the end we created some chances and we scored two goals. For sure it wasn't our best performance but we deserved the three points.

"I'm struggling to describe how happy we are. But for sure we are very happy and we deserved to win these three points, which was really important for us."

Liverpool have not lost in the league since a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in January.

Saturday was the closest the Reds have come this season to surrendering their unbeaten start as Villa gave them a major scare.

Manchester City also came from behind to win 2-1 against Southampton ahead of their crucial trip to Anfield next Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Mane told the club's website: "We have big respect for Manchester City. They are a very good team but we are Liverpool and we are also a very good team. It will be a very interesting game and we are looking forward to it."