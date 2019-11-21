Liverpool will win Premier League title this season, says Sven-Goran Eriksson

0:37 Sven-Goran Eriksson has backed Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season Sven-Goran Eriksson has backed Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season

Liverpool will win the Premier League this season and end their 30-year wait for a top-flight title, according to life-long fan Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Liverpool have not won the league since 1990 and came agonisingly close to ending that run last season, only to finish a single point behind champions Manchester City.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side are already eight points clear of second-placed Leicester at the top of the table this campaign and Eriksson - who admits he has supported Liverpool from a young age - is confident this will be their year.

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool are happy to be eight points clear at the top of the table, but says there's a long way to go in the title race

"It will be their year, for sure," the former England boss told Sky Sports News. "I'm a Liverpool fan. I always have been, all my life.

"Klopp is doing excellent. They're playing very good football, there's a good spirit and they always come back even if they are down.

"I am quite sure that this is the year that Liverpool will win the Premier League and it's about time.

"They played very well last season. Of course, they won the Champions League but they seem to be even more mature and they believe in what they're doing.

"They believe that they are the best, even if they are down they come back and they trust what they are doing."

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's thrilling victory over Manchester City at Anfield

Liverpool's 3-1 victory over City before the international break put them nine points ahead of Pep Guardiola's side.

City are aiming to win their third successive Premier League crown but Eriksson - who managed the club during the 2007-08 season - says it's unrealistic to expect to win titles every season.

"Manchester City has been doing extremely well for many years now, before Pep and with him of course," Eriksson added.

"They can't win the league every year because the competition gets bigger and bigger.

Jurgen Klopp's side are nine points ahead of Pep Guardiola's men

"You cannot expect to win every year because you have things in football - you have injuries, you have mental things. It's good for football - you don't want to see one team winning every season."

Liverpool's next match is against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, while City host Chelsea on the same day, live on Sky Sports Premier League.