Mohamed Salah: Jurgen Klopp 'not worried' about Liverpool forward's injury problems

1:40 Jurgen Klopp says he's not worried about Mohamed Salah's fitness with the Liverpool boss revealing he has two phones to help his preparations Jurgen Klopp says he's not worried about Mohamed Salah's fitness with the Liverpool boss revealing he has two phones to help his preparations

Jurgen Klopp says he is "not worried" about Mohamed Salah's fitness but Liverpool will wait before deciding if the forward plays against Napoli.

Salah was an unused substitute in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday after Klopp said the forward's ongoing ankle injury was "still there".

Salah was pictured with a protective boot around his ankle on international duty

He was left out of Egypt's squad for their recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros in order to continue treatment on the injury, which he aggravated against Manchester City earlier this month.

"Mo looks really good," Klopp said ahead of facing Napoli on Wednesday, when Liverpool will secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a victory.

"We'll see today but I'm not too worried about it."

But Klopp said Joel Matip, who has been sidelined with a knee injury, will not be rushed back.

"Joel is improving but is some time away," he said. "There will be a scan this week and then we will see how it is."

Klopp 'constantly changing plans'

Salah, 27, originally suffered the injury in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City on October 5, hobbling off the pitch at Anfield after coming under a second-half challenge from Foxes midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Since that game, he scored in Liverpool's 4-1 away win over Genk in the Champions League and was substituted off after scoring a penalty in the victory over Tottenham.

But after scoring in the win over title rivals Manchester City, he was taken off in the 87th minute.

Liverpool's congested run of fixtures makes uncertainties over injuries even more difficult for Klopp.

The club already facing the unusual dilemma of having to play a Club World Cup semi-final in Qatar less than 24 hours after a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa.

What do Liverpool need to reach the last 16? Liverpool will be through if they beat Napoli, or if Salzburg do not beat Genk. A win would clinch first place in Group E.

Defeat to Napoli at Anfield would see the Italian side qualify and leave Liverpool needing a result against Salzburg just a week before.

"We have plans for everything and we change them constantly," Klopp added.

"I have two smartphones, and when one of them is ringing it is rarely good news.

"You only get the messages when a player is not fine. Then you have to make new plans."

Robertson plays down ankle issue

Andrew Robertson (left) says sitting in the stands is 'no good' for him

Defender Andrew Robertson played down concerns over his ankle issue, insisting he can manage his fitness.

"It's been better, just a bit stiff after matches and something I can manage with. I feel fresh and hopefully that continues," Robertson said.

"I get paid to play games and train and we're all the same, we don't want to miss training sessions and games. It's all about managing. We all want to play games but sometimes it's not possible and someone has to step in and tell you otherwise.

"Sitting up in the stands is no good for me and my heart."

'Ancelotti doesn't need advice from me'

Napoli remain the only club to have beaten Liverpool this season, but have struggled domestically since then and sit seventh in Serie A.

Klopp is expecting a "dangerous" Napoli side, though, and says it would be Liverpool's "biggest mistake" to think they are already through to the knockout stage.

"If there is any manager in the world that doesn't need advice from me, it's Carlo Ancelotti," said Klopp.