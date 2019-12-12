Liverpool interested in Takumi Minamino January transfer

Takumi Minamino scored at Anfield earlier this season

Liverpool are interested in signing RB Salzburg's Takumi Minamino when the January transfer window opens.

The Japan attacking midfielder impressed against Liverpool in their two Champions League group games this season, scoring at Anfield.

The 24-year-old has a £7.25m release clause in his contract, which has alerted a number of Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A clubs, so the Reds are accelerating their interest.

Minamino has been one of the stars of an exciting Salzburg team that has lit up the Champions League group stage this season, playing alongside the equally impressive forwards Hwang-Hee Chan and Erling Braut Haaland.

After going 3-0 down on Merseyside in October, head coach Jesse Marsch switched Minamino's position and he stole the show in a number 10 role, as Salzburg came back to 3-3 before Mo Salah bagged a late winner.

Minamino, who has 11 goals in 22 games for Japan, also scored against Genk and has seven more in league and cup in Austria this season, taking his tally to nine in all competitions so far.

He joined RB Salzburg from Japanese side Cerezo Osaka for less than £1m in 2015.

