Takumi Minamino to Liverpool: Who is Reds' transfer target?

Liverpool are in talks to sign Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Takumi Minamino in January - but what will the Japan international bring to Anfield?

Minamino impressed against the Reds in October with a goal and assist as the Austrian side narrowly suffered a 4-3 defeat at Anfield and caught the eye once more in the return fixture, when Liverpool won 2-0 on Tuesday. His £7.25m contract release clause has attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

Minamino joined Salzburg for less than £1m from Japan top-tier side Cerezo Osaka in January 2015.

Despite missing the mid-part of this season, he has been in scintillating form in the Austrian Bundesliga, too, with five goals and six assists from just 11 starts. For Japan, he's maintained that impressive ratio with 11 goals in 22 games.

Minamino would become the fifth current Liverpool player signed from a production line linked with Red Bull's head of sport and development Ralf Rangnick, joining Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino.

"The style is very similar to Jurgen's," said Rangnick. "It's proactive, it's high pressing, counter-pressing. Once we have won the ball we don't want to waste any time by square passes or back passes.

"We are trying to play forward as quickly as possible, trying to create chances, trying to score as many goals as possible.

"It's definitely no coincidence that he has four former players of mine because it shows that he is, in fact, looking for the same kind of players, with the same assets, with the same mentality as we do."

Where does he play?

Minamino has primarily started as a central attacking midfielder or winger for Red Bull this season but can also play as a wide midfielder. The graphic below shows his influence and impressive returns in the Champions League this term.

The heatmap below further emphasises his considerable coverage from box to box, while he also primarily looks to pass forward or to an overlapping runner down the left flank.

But his knack of scoring or teeing up team-mates is his key attribute and the shot map below reveals his economy, with most of his shots coming from inside the box after carving clear-cut opportunities.

His precision passing has created numerous opportunities for his team-mates - and the graphic below shows how he has carved out openings in the Champions League.

This graphic shows where each of his key passes originated from, with stars symbolising his assists

Minamino appears to fit the Klopp mould, being just 24 years old, having a high work rate, versatility, a clinical edge and eye to thread killer balls for team-mates to finish. At just over £7m, he could prove to be quite a bargain.

'It's a no-brainer for Liverpool'

Analysis from Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor...

"Minamino has impressed in Red Bull Salzburg's two games against Liverpool in the Champions League. He scored at Anfield and impressed on Tuesday night over in Salzburg.

"In the current market he's arguably worth around £20m, perhaps even more than that, but he has a release clause of £7.25m. It's a no-brainer from Liverpool's perspective.

"It makes sense to make the move and accelerate their interest given he is being chased by a number of Bundesliga and Serie A clubs. Manchester United are also being linked with a move as well, but at the moment, it appears Liverpool are best placed to complete a deal and look favourites to bring him to Merseyside."

